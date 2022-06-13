0
Be considerate in your demands for better conditions of service- Asantehene to labor unions

Mon, 13 Jun 2022

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has asked labor unions, most especially the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to be measured in their expectations when demanding improved conditions of service.

The traditional leader who doubles as the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) asserted that labor unions should be considerate with their demands considering the world’s economic challenges today.

“I urge the government to continue to ensure that equity is manifestly done, and the citizens are fairly assured and satisfied. In the same breath, I call on UTAG and all other unions on campus and civil society at large, to be measured in their expectations, particularly at this time when the global economy is battling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.”

“I know that resources are always limited and therefore cannot have all we want all the time. I hope that dialogue, goodwill, and trust which are essential ingredients in resolving conflict will be applied in all negotiations between labor unions and government in order to avoid such prolonged strike.”

