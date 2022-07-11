Be disciplined and honest - NYA CEO tells new officers

Pius Enam Hadzide

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has admonished newly recruited district coordinators and regional directors of the NYA to be disciplined and honest in discharging their duties.

According to him at the opening ceremony of a training workshop organized for the new officers at Koforidua, developed countries couldn't have gotten to where they are without these virtues and asked them to emulate the same and citing America's development as an example, he attributed it to these moral virtues.



Outlining the mandate of the authority, he said the authority is responsible for coordinating activities related to the youth of this country, developing their potential and equipping them with the requisite skills to make significant contributions to Ghana’s development.

Finally recounting Act 939 of 2016, he asked them (officers) to inculcate the spirit of patriotism in the youth and also urged young people to take their responsibilities seriously because they would eventually take over leadership in Ghana in future.