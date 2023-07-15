Be extra vigilant ahead of 2024 election – Okai Minta charges NDC Youth

NDC flag | File photo

Former Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Okai Minta, has charged the youth in the party to be conscious of subtle electoral machinations and manipulations by the ruling government NPP and stay vigilante before and during the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He said the youth in the party must constantly surveil and scan their environment to pick vital electoral intelligence to generate actionable data for the party to inform decisions and countermeasures.



Recognizing that elections are won at the polling stations, Okai Minta emphasized the crucial role of the youth activating extra vigilance on the day of the elections particularly members who will be entrusted responsibility of polling agents.



He said this when addressing section of Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN)



He stressed that the youth of the NDC are determined to secure victory for the party,affirming that, “no obstacles will deter the NDC Green Army from rising to secure victory for the NDC party”.

He extended his gratitude to the National Youth Organizer, George Opare Esq, and former President John Dramani Mahama for acknowledging the exceptional efforts of the youth within the party.



“Their recognition has led to TEIN members being entrusted with significant responsibilities in various institutions, particularly as polling agents”.



Minta stressed the importance of unity among former executives, urging them to rally behind the party’s grassroots to reclaim power from the current inept government.



“It is through the collective efforts of the NDC Green Army, the unwavering support of former executives, and the recognition bestowed upon the youth that the NDC aims to secure victory in the upcoming elections. By maintaining vigilance and unity, they strive to bring about a positive change in governance and steer the nation toward progress and prosperity”.