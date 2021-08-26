Be focused – NPP communicator advises Pius Hadzide

Newly appointed National Youth Authority boss, Pius Hadzide

Communications Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwame Osei Adade has advised the newly appoint National Youth Authority (NYA) boss, Pius Hadzide to not allow his past to affect his work.

He described Pius as a young man who is perfect for the role of NYA Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “He has the capability to execute his mandate and I am glad he got the job. I use this opportunity to congratulate him and pray God’s wisdom for him.”



According to him, Pius has been given the mandate to elevate the hope of the youth and must also support the youth to seek greener pastures where possible.



Speaking on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show on Happy98.9FM with Don Kwabena Prah, Nana Kwame Osei Adade said, “Pius should know the work he has been given is important and must not give any excuses but rather focus on being resourceful and effective. He should forget any distractions that will impede his work because they will come.”



Distractions which Nana Kwame Osei Adade presumes may resurface are allegations of the Australian Visa scandal. To him, it is wrong for him to be blamed over the actions of people he had no control over. “He sent these people to Australia and had no control over them. How is it his fault that happened?”



He notes that the parliamentary committee set up to investigate the scandal proved Pius not guilty and now with the opportunity to lead the NYA, “he should look at the authority’s objectives and do something to support the youth.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a former Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide Pius Hadzide as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA).



Mr Hadzide takes over from Sylvester Tetteh, who is now the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro.



Scandal



Over 50 Ghanaians were detained and deported by the Australian immigration authorities for posing illegitimately as journalists, athletes and officials in Australia during the Commonwealth Games in 2018.



The then Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, and the acting National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General, Robert Sarfo Mensah, were suspended in April 2018 by President Akufo-Addo for their alleged involvement but Mr Hadzide was later cleared.