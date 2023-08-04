Be good ambassadors for the party – Salam Mustapha charges NPP youth

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party has exhorted the minds of the youth wing of the party to the crucial role they will have to play if the party is to achieve its dream of ‘breaking the 8’.

Salam Mustapha believes that the youth of the party hold the trump card to the party’s success in the 2024 elections and they will have to step up and lead the campaign of the party.



Addressing a gathering of TESCON members and youth and intellectual groups within the NPP at the Mentorship Forum held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Thursday, August 3, 2023, Salam Mustapha noted that New Patriotic Party’s success in elections under the fourth republic has always been built on vibrant and active youth participation and that the resolve to break the eight hinges largely on the adorners of the youth.



Whiles eulogizing previous youth leaders of the party for setting great examples, Salam Mustapha charged the youth of the party to be innovative and explore ways of ‘winning more souls’ for the NPP.



He appealed to the youth of the party to take pride in the tradition and ethos of the NPP and serve us ambassadors of the NPP and the government in their respective institutions and organizations.



“The NPP is the strongest political to have emerged from this country. As the national youth wing, we believe in so many things. Paramount among this is the power of the youth. When people couldn’t believe that we could take on the NDC in 2016, we took them on and beat them with over 1 million votes."



“The arduous task like Breaking The 8 is no joke and that is why the national youth wing thought it wise and innovative that we should reach out to more young people who will continue to join this party and continue the tradition."

“We want to continue to build good, responsible leaders for the party and the country. Let’s be good ambassadors of the party. Whatever we are learning here, let’s preach it to others when we leave here. Let’s spread the good message of the NPP. Let’s spread our roots, traditions, the policies and achievements of the government,” he said.



Sammi Awuku, the former National Youth Organizer of the NPP and Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority opined that TESCON has an integral role to play in communicating the achievement and promises of the NPP.



According to him, with the combined forces of passion and hunger, the youth wing of the party can sell the party’s message convincingly and get Ghanaians to appreciate the good workers of the NPP.



Providing insight to the gathering on effective political communication, Sammi Awuku urged the Communications Directorate of the NPP to incorporate TESCON into its communication strategies and use them to market the party, its ideologies and achievements.



KPE