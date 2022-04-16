0
Be guided by the gesture of love shown on the cross Jesus’ death – Bagbin

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin has asked the people to be guided by the vital values of the death of Christ.

The Speaker of Parliament made this known in his Easter message to the people of Ghana.

He said the death of Christ should symbolize the end of past grievances.

Adding that “May His burial depict the interment of all things retrogressive, and may His resurrection epitomise our commitment to serve in truth, love and peace”.

The Speaker indicated that the country should be guided by the gesture of love shown on the cross by Jesus’ death.

“With the existence of Christianity mirrored by the demonstration of Jesus’ love even at the hour of His death and the symbolic testament of His awe-inspiring altruistic act of service for humanity, may we be guided by this selfless gesture of love during this period.”

The season of Easter is a reminder of the sacrifice of Christ’s body on the cross of Calvary. As the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ mark the greatest pillar of the Christian faith, we, as Christians, are comforted with the knowledge of the gift of salvation.

With the existence of Christianity mirrored by the demonstration of Jesus’ love even at the hour of His death and the symbolic testament of His awe-inspiring altruistic act of service for humanity, may we be guided by this selfless gesture of love during this period.

In our due reflection on the purpose of Easter, let us also aspire to emulate the didactic lesson that this season presents in the embodiment of three vital values:

May the death of Christ symbolise the end of past grievances;

May His burial depict the interment of all things retrogressive, and may His resurrection epitomise our commitment to serve in truth, love and peace.

On behalf of the Members of Parliament, the Board and Staff of the Parliamentary Service,

I wish you all a HAPPY EASTER.

Source: mynewsgh.com
