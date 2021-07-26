Be influencers in Ghana – Papa Owusu-Ankomah woos young Ghanaians in UK

Papa Owusu-Ankomah addressing the crowd at Party in the park

Source: Peace FM

Ghana’s High Commission to the UK and Republic of Ireland, Papa OwusuAnkomah has advised young Ghanaians in the United Kingdom to get involved in the affairs of Ghana and be Influencers as the country moves into the next phase of its development.

“You are the best of worlds. You have the best in Ghana, and you are the best in the UK, so, I am urging you to be influencers in Ghana” the High Commissioner said to the thunderous applause of the young, enthusiastic crowd.



HE Owusu-Ankomah gave this advice at the “Ghana Party in the Park” arguably the biggest Ghanaian festival outside of Ghana. The annual festival featured Live Music, food, cultural activities and an exhibition of Ghanaian goods and services.

The High Commissioner used the occasion to appeal to Ghanaians to take the Covid 19 vaccination exercise seriously to protect themselves from the virus. He reminded Ghanaians in the UK of the importance of Ghanaians in the UK registration programme being organised by the Ghana High Commission UK to register and have their data on the mission’s database.



As a prelude to the main event, the High Commission held a breakfast meeting with the organisers, artists, and representatives of the sponsors of the event Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG).