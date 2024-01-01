Be just, you’ll be retained, later become running mate – Nigel Gaisie to IGP?

Prophetic Hill Chapel founder, Nigel Gaisie delivered his New Year prophecies in the wee hours of January 1, 2024.

His delivery largely touched on the country’s politics in an election year with the biggest takeaway being that former president John Dramani Mahama will finally win re-election after two successive losses.



He also weighed in on the outcome of the parliamentary vote stating that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) could increase their seats to about 170 from the current 137.



Gaisie cautioned the NDC to be alert especially in the face of plots to rig the election by the ruling government.



Allied with that, he cautioned that a police chief (no name mentioned) needed to play fair during the elections to be retained when the new government takes over.

“A police chief who can take care of security will likely be retained as IGP, if he will order his steps well, he will be retained,” the prophet said adding: “If he is careful, he will be called upon to be a running mate (later).”



The current police administration is under the leadership of George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police, who has been slammed by men of God over claims that his directives against prophecies that create fear and panic was ungodly and unacceptable.







