Be lenient with Adwoa Safo – PNC urges Parliament

Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo

Reasons for Adwoa Safo’s absence obvious, PNC

Give Adwoa Safo more time, PNC



Privileges Committee meets to determine fate of 3 MPs



The People’s National Convention (PNC) has called on Parliament to be merciful towards Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo.



The PNC suggested that the House must not rush to issue judgement on the MP (Member of Parliament) because the reasons she has given for being absent are tangible enough.



The political party also called on Parliament’s Privileges Committee to give the MP ample time to appear before them before making a decision on her and reporting to the plenary, citinewsroom.com reports.

“It is therefore strange that she has absented herself this long, but the reason is obvious, as she stated in one of her engagements with the media; childbirth and its related complications… (we urge) government to exercise patience when dealing with her.



“We request that Parliament and its Privileges Committee should kindly cooperate with her to be able to schedule an appropriate time to meet her,” parts of a letter the PNC wrote to Parliament read.



Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, failed to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament after the committee summoned the MP to publicly to appear before them either in person or virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.



A member of the Privileges Committee, Henry Boakye-Yiadom, said that the committee has once again failed to make a decision on whether the MP’s reasons for absenting herself from the house are justifiable because she failed to present herself.



Adwoa Safo is one of three MPs who was referred to the Privileges Committee by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for absenting themselves from proceedings in the House for more than 15 consecutive sittings without permission from him (Bagbin).

The other two MPs, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, have already appeared before the committee.



It is unclear whether the committee will present its reports to the plenary who will then vote on whether the seats of these MPs should be vacated. However, reports indicate that the committee is meeting on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, to determine the fate of the 3 MPs.



