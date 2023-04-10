0
Menu
News

Be measured in your celebration to avoid trouble – Effutu MCE

Effutu Commuters.png Commuters plying a road in Effutu

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

Alhaji Zubeiru Kassim, the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, has advised the citizenry to be measured in their alcohol intake during the Easter season and eschew all anti-social vices.

He advised that they reflect on what Christ’s death and resurrection meant for humanity, saying “We must reflect on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and be cautious in our celebration in order not to fall into temptation or be found wanting.”

Alhaji Kassim, also the Head of Municipal Security, gave the advice in an interview with the GNA at Winneba.

He emphasised the need to use the period to settle petty grievances, connect with new people, be friendly and try to build relationships in the interest of the development of the municipality.

The MCE said security issues were a shared responsibility, hence the need for all to continue to live in a conducive environment.

He tasked drivers who plied the roads between Cape-Coast-Winneba Junction to Accra and from Swedru to Winneba Junction highways, to observe road signs, avoid drink-driving, overspeeding, overloading, or engaging in fatigued driving, to help prevent the carnage on the road during Easter and beyond.

He further advised visitors in the Town to be careful when they went to the beach and not to swim if they were not good at swimming.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha