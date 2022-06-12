Be measured in your expectations – Otumfuo tells UTAG

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has asked members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and other union groups to be measured in their expectations of government as it engages with it for better conditions of service.



Speaking at a special congregation ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Saturday, June 11, 2022, the Asantehene who also doubles as the Chancellor for KNUST stated that the government was currently grappling with the effects of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the economy.



Consequently, he said every group cannot get all they want all the time as the government has to distribute scarce resources equitably.



“I call on UTAG, and for that matter all other unions on campus and civil society at large, to be measured in their expectations, particularly at this time that the global economy is battling the deleterious effect of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“I am not a student of economics but I know that resources are always limited and therefore we cannot have what we want all the time”



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also charged the unions and government to use negotiations to resolve outstanding differences rather than resort to strike actions.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has already created a dent in the academic calendar and we do not want to see labour unrests deepening this dent”, he added.



It will be recalled that UTAG embarked on a strike action that nearly lasted an entire 3 months without academic activities over what they said was their worsening condition of service.



The move consequently disrupted various school's academic calendars.