0
Menu
News

Be mindful of your choices in happy moments – Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu 6 Spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has advised the Ghanaian youth to be mindful and careful with the kind of decisions taken during happy moments.

Reacting to news of the deaths of sports fans in Argentina during the team’s World Cup celebration, Sheikh Aremeyaw bemoaned how the youth involved themselves in activities that would maim them for life.

He described such acts as “overindulgence.”

He added that young people needed their lives and should be mindful of the choices they make during their celebratory moments.

"Young people ought to take their lives seriously to survive and take up the laid-up foundation for adulthood,” the Spokesperson noted.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo