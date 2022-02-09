Be on full alert to protect Ghanaians against coup d'état - MP charges security services

Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako Mensah has charged the security agencies in Ghana to be on the alert to safeguard Ghanaians against the ravages of the coup d'états happening in neighbouring countries.

Hon. Collins Adomako Mensah was worried about the anarchy going on in some African countries like Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire among others.



Burkina Faso, on Monday, experienced a coup d'état when the country’s army led by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba ousted the President, Roch Kaboré and dissolved the government and the national assembly as well as closed the borders.



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in the aftermath of a military coup, has suspended Burkina Faso making it the third member nation to be punished for a military takeover in only 18 months.

Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Hon. Adomako Mensah asked the security agencies not to trivialize the insurgence in other African countries.



He said; ''I plead with the security agencies in Ghana to be on full alert. I believe, by this time, they are on full alert...I always say that the worst form of democracy is better than the best form of a coup d'état. When you look at soldiers wielding guns like in the situation at Burkina Faso and the gunshots happening, I'm not sure Ghana can contain that kind of pressure at this moment.''



