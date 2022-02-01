Be peaceful but defend the cause of freedom – Mahama to Ghanaians

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged all Ghanaians to emulate the peaceful nature of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

Mr. Mahama said Prof Mills was truthful and had integrity. He was also a moral political colossus.



These attributes he said are worth emulating.



Mr. Mahama said this during the launch of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana on February 1, 2022, under the theme: “The man John Evans Atta Mills 10 years on.



“I call on each one of us Ghanaians to uphold truth and integrity and the peaceful nature of Prof Mills. Let us stay united even in the face of adversity, let us uphold tolerance yet we must endeavor to proceed in unity and truth, we must also strive to defend the cause of freedom and we must fervently the public course to protect our democracy



“Prof Mills was such a moral political colossus and there can e no limit on the vehicles and instruments that eulogizes his memory and history in the hearts and minds of Ghanaians.”

Mr. Mahama further said stated the rationale behind the Heritage saying it seeks to inspire humanity for a better society,



“The Heritage seeks to inspire humanity for a better society, a virtue that President Atta Mils lived and died for. Prof Atta Mills simply was a good man. It, therefore, gladdens the hearts of many millions of people who loved him that this decision was taken to launch the Atta Mills heritage here on the campus of our Alma Mata, University of Ghana.



“This is because it was right here this university grounds, the hail of knowledge and the nation’s hope and glory where we are taught to proceed on integrity and truth” which prof Mills stood for.



Mr. Mahama further noted that Professor “Mills grew the economy to an unprecedented level.”