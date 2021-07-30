Be politically neutral & independent - Haruna to Kissi Agyebeng

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader of Parliament

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has advised the Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, who has been approved by parliament, to avoid possible conflict between the Office of Special Prosecutor and the Attorney-General.

He advised him to work and serve Ghana and not any political party.



He asked him to demonstrate political neutrality, political independence and political will to make corruption a high-risk activity.



The Minority Leader gave him the advice after he had seconded a motion to have the nominee approved by the plenary, today, Friday, July 30, 2021.



Haruna Iddrisu stated that he was impressed with the lawyer’s knowledge of the law but said it was not enough in dealing with corruption and economic crime.



He reminded him of his pledge to criminalize unexplained wealth.



Haruna Iddrisu stated that Mr. Agyabeng must live by the pledges he gave the Committee and work to reduce incidents of corruption.

The legislator was hopeful the nominee would bring his expertise to bear in discharging his duties and avoid conflict of interest situations.



During his vetting recently, Kissi Agyebeng said it would not be possible for him to stop corruption in Ghana.



He assured the Vetting Committee that he would make the practice a high-risk activity in order to deter people from indulging in it if approved.



“There is no way I can stop corruption, God himself will not acclaim to that. I am going to make corruption costly, a high-risk activity,” he said.



He added, “I will institute what I call pressure for progress. The will be a systemic review of public agencies.”