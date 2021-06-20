Be positive brands to your generation and beyond - Ampadu Duku

Supervising Bishop of Victory Bible Church International, Right Reverend Richard Ampadu Duku

The Supervising Bishop in charge of the Central and Western branches of the Victory Bible Church International (VBCI) has admonished fathers to be a positive brand whose blessings will speak to their next generation.

Right Reverend Richard Ampadu Duku, who is also the Head Pastor of the Cape Coast Family Sanctuary of the VBCI, indicated that fatherhood should be the epitome of responsibility, peace, joy, and happiness.



He was giving the sermon on the theme: "The Father's Honour" in commemoration of this year's Fathers' Day celebration, he urged fathers to live exemplary lives to make a positive impact on their families and society, such that their absence will be sorely missed.



"The challenge of fatherhood is for the man to become a brand that will speak through his generation and make his impact and presence in the house so strong and pronounced," he stressed.



He said, a man had a huge responsibility to ensure harmony in the home and must rise to his call to bring joy to his family.



"You must ask yourself if you are spending more time with your wife and children, and reflect on the kind of father you are, and ask yourself if everyone is happy at home", he queried.

The day is, therefore, a wake-up call for both fathers and mothers as well as the children to reflect on each others' role and make amends where they fell short to enable peace to reign in the home and the society at large.



He urged men to analyse their relationship with their wives and children and use the Day as an opportunity to make up for the losses for better outcomes.



On the responsibility of children towards their fathers, Bishop Ampadu Duku urged children to honour their fathers, be respectful and loyal and receive the blessings that came with it.



The Bishop used the occasion to pray for blessings for all men as he urged them to work towards making the family stronger and more united.



He also prayed for God's peace, joy, and happiness in every home and an end to all struggles.