Be prepared for more earth tremors – Seismologist warns

File Photo

The Principal Seismologist of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Nicholas Opoku, has advised Accra citizens to brace themselves for more earth tremors in the future.

He asserted that, because Accra is located in an earthquake zone, periodic shocks of this nature are to be expected in the area.



“This is not a new thing. We have been experiencing this from time to time…even the most recent ones were in 2018, 2019 and 2020. What we have been saying all this while is that Accra and its environs is situated in the earthquake-prone zones so from time to time, we will be experiencing these minor earthquakes until such a time that a major one will occur,” Mr Opoku said on Citi News on Monday.



In addition, Nicholas Opoku added that the Geological Survey Authority is still determining the magnitude of the most recent tremor and how well the nation's infrastructure can handle a significant earthquake in the future.



“We are not very sure how much our infrastructure will respond to a major earthquake, that is why the Ghana Earthquake Committee was set up to assess all the necessary measures that need to be done to ensure we live safely,” he added.

Some parts of Ghana's capital were hit with earth tremors in the early hours of Monday.



According to reports, the tremors happened twice on Monday in some parts of Accra, including Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Adabraka, and Mallam.



