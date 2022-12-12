0
Menu
News

Be prepared for more earth tremors – Seismologist warns

Earth Tremor 6 File Photo

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Principal Seismologist of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Nicholas Opoku, has advised Accra citizens to brace themselves for more earth tremors in the future.

He asserted that, because Accra is located in an earthquake zone, periodic shocks of this nature are to be expected in the area.

“This is not a new thing. We have been experiencing this from time to time…even the most recent ones were in 2018, 2019 and 2020. What we have been saying all this while is that Accra and its environs is situated in the earthquake-prone zones so from time to time, we will be experiencing these minor earthquakes until such a time that a major one will occur,” Mr Opoku said on Citi News on Monday.

In addition, Nicholas Opoku added that the Geological Survey Authority is still determining the magnitude of the most recent tremor and how well the nation's infrastructure can handle a significant earthquake in the future.

“We are not very sure how much our infrastructure will respond to a major earthquake, that is why the Ghana Earthquake Committee was set up to assess all the necessary measures that need to be done to ensure we live safely,” he added.

Some parts of Ghana's capital were hit with earth tremors in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, the tremors happened twice on Monday in some parts of Accra, including Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Adabraka, and Mallam.

AM/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer