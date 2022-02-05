Be prepared to pay taxes if you want good roads - Roads Minister

E-Levy likely to be withdrawn

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has said Ghanaians should be prepared to pay more taxes if they want good roads and development.



According to him, if everybody pays their taxes, there will be more money for government to undertake these projects, hence the need for Ghanaians for pay more taxes.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Friday, he said “Let me use this opportunity to appeal to everybody, every Ghanaian that we want roads, we want development, we want other things, you should be prepared to pay taxes.”



He added that in recent times, government has been consistent in paying contractors, contrary to claims that they haven’t been paid.

“For the past four-five years, government has been paying a lot of contractors consistently but you know payment depends on the availability of money and the availability of money depends upon the taxes all of us pay. So if everybody pays his taxes and revenue and there is money, all this would be done.”



Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has revealed that the Finance minister is likely to withdraw the current E-Levy bill before the house on Friday, February 11.



According to him, the Finance Minister will also reintroduce the bill on the same day.



He indicated that, in the likelihood of unforeseen circumstances, the bill may be considered on February 15.



