Be proactive than reactive - Governance Analyst to Ambrose Dery

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

The Regional Coordinator for Caye-West Africa, Bernard Oduro-Takyi called on the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, to be more proactive in the discharge of his duties

According to him, the Interior Minister saw the danger in 2017 when he went on an excursion at the Maxam Company.



"You see in the year 2017 that the Company is flouting the law. So, four, five years along the lane, the same thing you saw has come to hit us on the face and not one person but a lot of people died”, he stated on the GBC Breakfast Show.



He however indicated that, “We always punish the small fishes and leave out the sharks”.



Mr. Oduro-Takyi made this statement in response to the deadly explosion at Appiatse in the Western Region that wiped out the entire community and claimed many lives.

In October 2017, the Interior Minister at a press briefing, revealed some safety deficiencies at the Maxam Company.



This was after the Interior Minister paid a three-day working visit to some mining industries in the Western Region.



The Company was lacking basic safety aprons, gloves, reflectors and helmet. There were also lack of ventilation in the chemical storage rooms because of the disorderly manner in which the vehicles were parked.



The Interior Minister, however, cautioned the process leading to the granting of the license renewal, for MAXAM, not to see the light of day if they do not meet the eight weeks ultimatum to fix the safety deficiencies.