Be responsible fathers – Afram Plains North DCE

He made this comment while speaking on Accra 100.5 FM

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kwahu Afram Plains North District Assembly, Isaac Ofori has warned irresponsible fathers in his district to live up to the expectations of their families.

According to him, the acts of irresponsibility on the part of some fathers in the district will not be entertained under his watch as the president’s representative in the district.



Mr. Isaac Ofori issued this warning to irresponsible fathers in the district after visiting some Basic Education Certificate Examination Centres at Donkokrom in the district to ensure the exercise is brought to a successful end.



He made this comment while speaking on the mid-day new on Accra 100.5 FM.



He said the situation where people father children and refuse to care for their needs is worrying in the district.

Others who also refused to cater for women they impregnate will be dealt with by the Assembly, he warned.



He further cautioned parents to desist from spending money meant for the upkeep of their children on funerals in the district.



He reminded parents that the introduction of the flagship programme, Free Senior High School is not an avenue for parents to shirk their responsibilities to their children.