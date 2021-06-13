Be responsible for safeguarding the planet – Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghanaians

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance planting a tree

• The Finance Minister said it is imperative to grow more trees to create healthier and cooler microclimates environments

• He also said it is important for the country to maintain peace and prosperity through planting and safeguarding the planet



• He urged all citizens to plant a tree to support the initiative



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has reminded Ghanaians of their responsibility to safeguard the planet, the people, and to maintain peace and prosperity through sustainable partnerships.



At a brief event at the Ministry of Finance to commemorate the green Ghana Project, Mr Ofori-Atta emphasized the need for Ghanaians to embrace the project and take personal responsibility in planting and nurturing trees.

“The Green Ghana Initiative is a critical initiative that will allow us to increase our tree canopy in order to create healthier and cooler microclimates, improve our air quality as well as positively impact the hydrological cycle (water quality and availability)” he disclosed.



He further stated that the Ministry has been working with relevant MDAs on Climate Finance initiatives to aid the transition to a low-carbon economy in order to promote environmental sustainability and social well-being.



The Minister planted a coconut tree at the Ministry to signify the Ministry’s participation in the Green Ghana Project which was part of President Akufo-Addo's Government’s broader agenda of preserving and protecting the country’s forest cover and environment at large through the planting of 5 million trees nationwide.



Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, Mr Patrick Nomo and Commissioner, Support Services Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ms Julie Essiam, also planted trees to commemorate the day.