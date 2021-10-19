Be selfless and humble in your leadership – Rev. Minister urges DCEs

The clergyman advised against pride and arrogance

Source: GNA

A Reverend Minister of the Methodist church has charged the newly appointed metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives to be selfless and humble in the discharge of their duties.

They should concentrate on what they could do to uplift their people from poverty and improve on their living standards, and not their personal interests.



Very Reverend Stephen Gyasi Boateng, Superintendent Minister of the Jacobu Circuit of the Methodist Church, who made the call said political leadership at the local level was an opportunity for one to serve the people in his or her local communities.



He was delivering a sermon at a thanksgiving service in honour of Mr. Michael Donkor, the newly appointed District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie Central at Jacobu.



“Do not allow what you need to be at the forefront of your thinking. Rather, you should concentrate on what will bring development to the district”, the Rev. Minister told the DCE.



He advised the DCE not to allow pride and arrogance to also take the better part of himself, but should be submissive and embracing in the performance of his mandate as DCE.

Mr. Michael Donkor, the DCE on his part, called for unity and togetherness as a tool for the effective development of the communities in the district.



“We need unity to work as a people for the development of Amansie Central District”, he said and commended the chiefs and people for their support and advice.



Mr. Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, the Member of Parliament for Odotobri, said unity was very key in the political space in the area.



He called for total support from all to help the DCE to discharge his duties to speed up the development process in the communities.