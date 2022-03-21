0
Be specific – Ato Forson tells government on move to review flagship programs

Cassiel Ato Forson111 Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Cassiel Ato Forson

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Cassiel Ato Forson has said the government must give specifics following the decision to have a second look at all the flagship programs.

In a tweet, he said, “This announcement is not enough to garner the needed confidence. We need the specifics! Eg: which of your flagship programs are you canceling and what will be the savings? Investors want answers, where is your credibility to do what is required? Talk is indeed cheap!”

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Monday, March 21 announced that all the 16 flagship programs of the government including the free senior high school (SHS) program, are up to be looked at.

Mr. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the president wants the programs to be protected and fully implemented to impact the lives of all Ghanaians.

“All the 16 flagship programs are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved," he said.

“However, he wants it done within the constraints of item number 2 which is the fiscal framework we are working with. If based on the caps that we are working with we will have to rescope a particular flagship program, we will do it and see how much we can achieve,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

