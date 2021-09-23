‘Be truthful to Ghanaians to curb crime’ – Methodist Minister to Ghanaian leaders

The ten-member executive body sworn into office in a group picture

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Circuit Chaplain of the Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary (SUWMA) of the Methodist Church, Ghana has charged the country’s leaders to exhibit the qualities and values required of them as part of efforts to address the rising impropriety in the country.

According to her, standing firm and ensuring that the truth is upheld at all times would help in addressing the increasing spate of crime.



She said, “Our leaders leading this country must stand firm and be truthful to the country, they should speak about the wrong to ensure that truth reigns in this country. If we are a Christian country as we portray ourselves to be, then so must be it,” said Very Reverend Jemima Amanor.



She was speaking during the inauguration and induction ceremony of 30 Officers of the Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary (SUWMA) at the Mount Zion Society, Rice City in the Afienya Section of the Dawhenya-Afienya Circuit of the Tema Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana.



She also blamed the phenomenon on Christians failing to hold onto their Christian values.



Very Reverend Jemima Amanor said acts of crime could be averted if Christians would rise against the evil that has crept into society.

“We have allowed the devil to capture our minds such that even we Christians who should stand out are compromising our stand in the Lord. Christians must rise with confidence and pray against the works of the devil,” she said while cautioning Christians involved in criminal and evil activities to put a stop to it.



Speaking on the theme, “Discipleship: teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ,” the Circuit Chaplain encouraged the members of the auxiliary to “have a personal encounter with the Lord and know God true and true” and dedicate their lives to Him by joining efforts to draw more souls in the church to God.



“There are many in the church who do not know God and we urge SUWMA to help draw them closer to God through their evangelism to draw the souls closer to God,” she noted.



Highlighting the vision of the group, the diocesan president of SUWMA, Sister Martha Obubuafo in an interview explained that their vision among others is to take care of the clergy, the aged and orphans as well as evangelize to the people about Jesus Christ.



“At the end of my three-year tenure as president of the group, we can say that we took care of the sick and aged, we visited the orphanages and distributed gifts to them, we decorated the house of God…and support other groups to be inaugurated,” she explained.

She urged parents to ensure that their children visit the church regularly to enable them to impart the teachings of the bible to them.



According to her, young women of 18 years old and above who desire to join the group are free to do so and urged others to emulate the examples set by the members.



Vice President of the Group, Sister Lydia Ameyaw Akuffo noted that the group was committed to honouring its responsibilities by inspiring more members to join them.



“It is our responsibility to work hard to glorify God, we shall ensure that we encourage others within the congregation to join the group to ensure that it advances its causes,” she said.



She was hopeful that despite the anticipated challenges of executing their mandate, the group would progress with unity and understanding among its members.

A ten-member executive body was also sworn into office to steer the activities of the group while the entire members of the auxiliary were decorated with badges and sashes as part of their inauguration.



The group has already undertaken various humanitarian activities including visits to orphanages and various church activities.



The Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary is the brainchild of sister Gifty Addai, a member of the church. The aims of the group include embarking on visitations to the prisons, comforting the sick, the aged, and the destitute.