0
Menu
News

Be vigilant – Ghana High Commission in South Africa tells Ghanaians

Ramaphosa And Akufo Addo 610x400 President Akufo-Addo and South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, has cautioned Ghanaians living in South Africa on the incessant increase in protests against the presence of foreigners in the country by various organised groups.

A statement issued on Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, by the High Commission stressed the intention of individual groups in South Africa who have indicated plans to launch an attack on foreigners.

“In the last month, individuals claiming to represent various groups against the presence of foreigners have announced or broadcast plans to attack, rusticate or remove foreigners from their jobs or workplaces and even out of the country from the beginning of September 2022,” the statement said.

It cautioned that “such activities by individuals or groups could degenerate into violence aimed at foreigners, or threaten their lives, safety and livelihood.”

It therefore advised Ghanaians resident in the country “to be vigilant to any such incidents, restrict their movement to safe areas, avoid mass gatherings and refrain from engaging in activities that could result in conflict, brawls or deterioration in their safety.”

The High Commission also urged members of the Ghanaian community to contact the mission “in case of emergency or any attacks” via telephone.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG
Related Articles: