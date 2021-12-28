Be vigilant and proactive - Red Cross cautions swimmers

Ghana Red Cross Society

Source: GNA

Sea and pool swimmers have been cautioned to take the necessary measures to ensure their safety at the various swimming sites to prevent accidents and untimely deaths.

“Be very cautious as you move out of your homes to swim and ensure that you are equipped with the necessary skills.”



Mr. John Ekow Aidoo, the Central Regional Manager of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS), gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.



He said during festive seasons, people thronged to the pools and beaches to have fun.



He said while swimming was not bad in itself, one's ability to swim could fail at any point in the water and people must be careful.



The Manager, therefore, urged all and sundry not to enter with their heads first unless in a pool that has a safe diving area.



"You must swim only when supervised by a water watcher, swim sober and without distractions,” he said and admonished all to stay away from drains and other openings that cause suction.

On sea swimming, Mr. Aidoo said individuals should never underestimate the value of local knowledge because it was essential.



He added: “Even the most experienced open water swimmer would not know by just looking at the sea or the weather if it was safe to swim.”



He said it was also important for swimmers to know their tides and the direction of the wind.



"Collect this information before you swim and start to build a picture of what these conditions mean for you,” he advised.



Mr. Aidoo further said swimmers were responsible for their safety and urged them to be very measured in their celebration of the Yuletide and make good choices for their lives.