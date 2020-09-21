Beaches, night clubs, cinemas remain closed until further notice - Akufo-Addo

Ghana's beach remains closed to the public

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says beaches, pubs, cinemas, and nightclubs in Ghana still remain closed until further notice due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Although the restrictions on some social gatherings had earlier been eased, the above-mentioned recreation centers will remain closed until further notice.



Addressing the country the seventh time since the outbreak of the virus on Sunday, September 20, 2020, President Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians this is as a result of measures out in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 and bring case management under effective control.



He however directed institutions that have already been cleared to function to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols and etiquettes.

“Beaches, pubs, cinemas, and nightclubs remain closed until further notice. All other institutions that have been cleared to function are to continue to do so in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.



Although Ghana’s land and sea borders remain closed to human traffic until further notice, President Nana Akufo-Addo unequivocally maintained that “private burials, still, with a maximum of one hundred (100) persons, can continue to be performed.”



“As we work to rid the virus from our shores, let us continue to remember, at all times, that this virus is no respecter of persons, and has wreaked its havoc on every country on the planet,” he stated.

