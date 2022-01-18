Bear with us, we want the best for our kids – GES assures parents on semester proposal

Cassandra Twum Ampofo is PRO of the GES

GES introduces semester system for basic schools

Teacher unions, Associations disagree with elements of new calendar



GES assures new system is in the interest of students



The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Cassandra Twum Ampofo, has urged parents and the general public to be more understanding and open-minded about a proposal to change the current trimester system in kindergarten, basic, and Junior High Schools to a semester one.



The newly introduced semester-based academic calendar proposed by the GES has been met with fierce resistance and criticism. Per this new system, students at these levels will spend some 40 weeks out of the 52 weeks in a year, in the classroom.



This will mean for each semester, students will spend 20 weeks in school and 40 in total for the year.



Following this, many stakeholders and unions in the education sector have rejected the idea, insisting that it will be dangerous and unhelpful for students particularly because it will involve spending longer hours in school.

But the GES says the policy is targeted for the greater good of students contrary to what many parents believe.



Speaking to JoyNews, PRO for the service, Madam Twum Ampofo said, “We have even reduced the number because usually, we have 42 weeks but the committee which met brought it to 40 weeks, of course, there is one-month vacation between each of the 20 weeks and then we have holidays, we have weekends, and all of that and that has been the case. Even when we were doing the trimester, we have 12, weeks, sometimes 14, it's just because we are aligning to the basic and the senior high school semester, that is why it looks like it’s a longer period.



“We encourage our parents and everybody to bear with us and definitely it’s the best we want for our kids.”



She however maintained that there is room for consultations and further discussions with stakeholders, to ensure that ultimately, all parties reach a consensus and are satisfied.



“We always invite discussions and everything. Whatever discussions are on the table, we will consider. I can’t say for a fact that we will consider rescinding the decision or not but I know this is a policy issue and it will come from the ministry but I know the minister and director-general will definitely have a look at it and then we’ll welcome all opinions and then see because it is the best for the country,” she said.