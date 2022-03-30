Beautiful ladies trapping Judges, Magistrates – Lawyer Mohammed Mumuni shares story

Lawyer Mohammed Mumuni

Former Secretary-General of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) group, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni has revealed that being a Judge or Magistrate is a high-risk job.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu in the Northern Region who became a District Magistrate at age 26 in the Central Region revealed that it comes with various temptations suspects and aggrieved parties trying to compromise members of the bench to rule in their favour.



Recounting his life experience as a young Magistrate in an interview with Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he revealed that beautiful ladies are sometimes contracted to trap judges



“It’s a high-risk job no doubt about that, very tempting. People will want to bribe you; people will want to compromise you in different ways. They will even send women if they know you have a proclivity towards referral sex, they will send pretty women after you”, he revealed.

He however revealed that even though he stood his ground and refused to be corrupted, there are bad nuts within the Judicial Service who will sell their integrity in return for material things.



“There have been bad Magistrates, there have been bad Judges. One thing Anas did really was to expose some of these people. As you know some people he tried to lure resisted it but quite a number of them fell for it”, he revealed.



According to him he worked as District Magistrate stationed at Agona Swedru and later on transferred to Tema but quit the Judicial Service after three years.