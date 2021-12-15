Beautiful photo of Otumfuo with Dampare, Kofi Boakye emerges

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asanteman celebrates Akwasidae

Culture, tradition displayed at 2021 Akwasidae Festival



Dignitaries grace climax of festival



Over the past weekend, the people of the Ashanti region joined the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in climaxing the last Akwasidae Festival of the year in what was, as always, a rich display of tradition and culture.



With several dignitaries from across, members of the diplomatic as well as the diaspora represented, the festival was climaxed beautifully.



Also in attendance were security capos and other members of the security services in the country.

In a photo shared by leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, on Twitter, three of the country’s arguably favourite people were captured in one shot.



The photo of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare; and COP Kofi Boakye, the Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service, warms hearts.



Here is the photo:



