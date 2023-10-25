Because of the fear of losing, people are making wild allegations about me – Bawumia 'jabs' Ken on GH¢100k 'bribe' claim

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, appears to have taken a swipe at one of his contenders in the flagbearership race of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, over allegations that his campaign team gave party chairmen GH¢100,000 and brand-new cars to win their support.

Speaking to NPP delegates in Mion in the Northern Region on September 22, 2023, Dr. Bawumia said that these allegations are being made by his contenders because of the fear of them losing the party’s presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.



He added that his contenders have now seen that there is no way they beat him come November 4 and have resorted to tarnishing his image.



“We are about to make history in our party and history in this country. Unfortunately, the way the result of the supper delegates came, many of our opponents are confused, and they are seeing a looming defeat on November 4.



“And because of that, they have decided to adopt some new tactics. The new tactic is what, ‘if you miss the ball, don’t miss the man’ – that is the new tactic that they are adopting. And so, what is the tactic they have decided to spread lies and to bring disunity amongst us? And to great confusion between chairmen and constituency executives, with polling station executives and electoral area coordinators," he said.



Dr. Bawumia added, “They want to knock our heads together, so they have come with different lies... They say I have given all constituency chairmen, 275 constituency chairmen, a hundred thousand cedis (GHC100,000.00) and a pick-up. Have you seen any pickups here for your chairman? This is just a ridiculous lie.”



What Ken Agyapong said:

Ken Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, told the NPP delegates from Tamale North and Sagnarigu constituencies in the Northern Region that some of the party’s chairmen were given GHC100,000 and some even more to throw their weight behind the vice president.



He added that some of the chairpersons even received brand-new cars, in addition to the monies they were given, so that they would support Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Ken was forced to show the delegates visuals of some chairpersons of the party apparently being offered money and vehicles after the NPP chairman for the Sagnarigu challenged his claim.



Watch Bawumia's remarks in the video below:









