Bee keepers in Upper Manya Krobo receive skills training

Bee keepers at Asesewa

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Women are considered an important tool around which the progress of agriculture revolves and when left out, affects the general agriculture production of the country.

They are major agricultural producers, and often responsible for the production of food for local consumption and have the potential in the development of agri-businesses and agro-industries when given access to inputs, finance, and markets.



This observation was made by the Upper Manya Krobo District Agric Officer-In-Charge of Extension, Edward Sawodji at a one-day training workshop for Bee keepers in the district at Asesewa in the Eastern Region.



The workshop was to refresh the minds of the participants on the beekeeping processes and also to encourage them to form a formidable association at the district level to frontline their activities for them.



Mr. Sawodji said women's contribution in the cultural, political and socio-economic advancement and shaping of every nation's developmental agenda especially agriculture that contributes more than fifty percent (50%) of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) cannot be overemphasized.



He said most often, society leaves them behind because of stereotyping but it is high time they are deeply involved in all endeavours. He, therefore, called on women to let their voices be heard in decision-making processes and also get deeply involved in agricultural activities.

Touching on the formation of the association, the District Agric Officer said it would be immensely beneficial to both his office and the farmers because it would serve as one of the common platforms to easily get in touch with each other.



According to him, there are only a few Agric Extension Officers dealing with over three thousand (3000) farmers in the district so the association when formed would help lessen the hustle of the Extension Officers in reaching the farmers.



Mr. Sawodji entreated the farmers to attach importance to the formation of the association to bring them under one umbrella as a recognised body for easy access of funding from government and benevolent organisations.



An Agric Extension Officer at the District, Felix Larnor debunked the notion that farming is a form of punishment but rather a lucrative and perfect job for every household to go into.