Beef up security in Prampram communities – Chief appeals to IGP

Chief calls for tightened security to mitigate crime and land disputes

The Paramount Chief of the Prampram Traditional Area in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region, Nene Tetteh Waka III has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to beef up security in Prampram and its adjoining communities to mitigate crime and land disputes.

For him, disputes and communal unrest is an obstacle to development and for that matter, Prampram cannot afford to sacrifice development for chieftaincy disputes.



However, he urged indigenes of the area to stay calm because he would do everything within his power to ensure peace and unity among the people of his land.



In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, he cautioned the youth to desist from criminal activities and rather focus on how to live a better life than following the illegality of selling lands.



He used the opportunity to call all hands on deck to save the youth from the Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome and promised to promote education in Prampram Area.



As part of his developmental priorities, he promised to provide the needed support towards the development of education in the vicinity.

Nene Tetteh Waka III said education was paramount to the growth of every society and that he won’t relent during his reign as the chief of the area to make his aim come to pass.



He, therefore, called on parents to encourage and ensure that their children adhere to guidelines and discipline to enhance them to have a meaningful future.



The paramount chief said the reforms would lead to the upgrade of educational infrastructure and academic development in Prampram.



Nene Tetteh Waka III asked residents to remain resolute and support programmes and initiatives that may take off in their various communities.



He pledged to help anyone who wished to take education more seriously during his regime, in order to guarantee a brighter future since education was the bedrock of development in every society.