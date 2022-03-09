Before COVID Ghana was singled out as the best in Africa – Gabby

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby says Ghana had the lowest investment risk before COVID-19

EU report showed Ghana was ‘a Western African trading hub’, Gabby



COVID-19 not the sole cause of Ghana’s economic challenges, World Bank



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is fighting back claims by the World Bank Country Director that Ghana’s economy was heading into trouble before the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to him, a report on the EU-Africa Summit in Brussels indicated that Ghana was the best investment destination in Africa before the pandemic outbreak.



“Before COVID, Ghana was singled out as the country with “the lowest country risk in Africa” as it “offers attractive opportunities in the fields of logistics, telecommunication and information technology” as “a Western African trading hub”,” a tweet by Gabby read.

Speaking at an Independence Day Lecture on March 7, 2022, World Bank Country Director to Ghana, Pierre Laporte, indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic is not the sole cause of the current economic hardship being faced by Ghanaians, as some government officials have suggested.



“Yes, COVID-19 has not helped. But even before COVID-19, there were signs that the situation was getting a little bit challenging. So, the key thing is to be transparent with the people. Yes, the figures speak for themselves, but not everybody is as educated as we are. Not everyone understands what the numbers mean, so it is important to talk about it like we are doing. More important is for us to find solutions for the problem,” he said.



Read Gabby’s tweet below



