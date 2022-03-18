Beg Ghanaians for false promises – Prez Akufo-Addo told

Akwasi Addai Odike, Founder of the United Progressive Party

The 2020 Presidential Candidate on the ticket of the United Progressive Party (UFP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has described the President Akufo-Addo-led administration as the worst in the history of Ghana.

According to him, the ruling party touted itself as having the best economic management team and planned to salvage a supposedly poor economy from the erstwhile John Mahama administration.



“We have put some people on a pedestal as demigods and refused to criticize them when they do wrong. The Akufo-Addo administration should be begging Ghanaians as of now because they have insulted us. They are the worst administration ever. They touted themselves as the best economic management team but look at where we are now. If Mahama had continued leading Ghana, we wouldn’t be here because the NPP government has just quadrupled our suffering,” he told Happy98.9 FM’s Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



He posited that the Akufo-Addo administration has run out of ideas to lead Ghana, and “even if he is given the wealth of the entire world, he wouldn’t know what to use the money for.”



Citing some examples, he described the Planting for Food and Jobs Policy as a failure. “We invested some 600 million into the policy, but the price of maize is now higher than before the policy was introduced. We still import tomatoes in large quantities. The policies introduced under the Akufo-Addo administration has taken a nosedive. The 1Village 1 Dam policy has turned into a drinking pond for cows.”

The politician posited that Ghana cannot even balance its trade and is principally focused on importation. All the good jobs are given to foreign multinationals “who repatriate their capital and profit-making, Ghana suffers as a country.”



Addressing the rich natural resources available to the country, he expressed sadness over the country having little to no shares in revenue generated from them.



He advised the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, against harbouring any presidential ambition as he has also failed to live up to expectations. “Bawumia said he had arrested the dollar at Ghc3.8 to a dollar, and as we speak now, one dollar equals Ghc8.07. What confidence does he have to say he wants to succeed Akufo-Addo?” he asked.