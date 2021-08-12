Begging is a criminal act - Immigration officer reveals

The officer referred to the Beggars and Destitute Act 1969 NLCD 392 to buttress his claim

The Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Charles Yaw Bediako, has revealed that street begging constitutes a criminal act.



He referred to the Beggars and Destitute Act 1969 NLCD 392 to buttress his claim.



According to him, the law applies to both Ghanaians and foreigners who have been begging on the streets.



"I would like to take this opportunity to draw your attention to the Beggars and Destitute Act 1969 NLCD 392. This section criminalizes begging."

ACI Charles Yaw Bediako noted that these beggars sometimes threaten the lives of pedestrians as they wield machetes and other harmful equipment.



Other beggars also go the extreme by verbally abusing people who refuse to give alms to them.



"Sometimes they have the cork of a drink or a nail and if they beg and you don't give them, some literally insult you in the face. We also have others who would be holding cutlasses and hoes as if they are looking for a job. These things are weapons and they can be used to harm innocent Ghanaians," he added.



He said at the appropriate time, government will clear all beggars from the streets.



He was speaking during a meeting organized by the Ashanti Regional Security Council on Wednesday, August 11.



