Behave like a statesman and learn to keep quiet - Collins Owusu Amankwah scolds Mahama

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has asked former president John Dramani Mahama to desist from making a statement that will stir controversies.

According to him, John Mahama is a statesman, therefore he should not be commenting on every matter as it has many implications, including security.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview over John Mahama’s comment about the government's failure to pay him benefits due to him as a former president, he said:



"...Sometimes what John Mahama say is sometimes worrying. He is not the only former president. Have you heard former president John Agyekum Kufuor speaking on his salaries? It has a lot of security implications because it makes people know what you have in your accounts. I beg the former president that he should sometimes keep quiet on certain issues because he sometimes talks too much. If it happens like that, you (John Mahama) are becoming petty.



“I see that the former president wants to say a lot, but stirring controversies is too much."



In an interview this week, John Mahama revealed that aside from his monthly pension, he was settling a lot of his bills all by himself because the government had failed to pay his full emoluments.

“I receive only my monthly pension like [former] President Kufuor and [late former] President Rawlings was receiving [it] before he died. That is all I get.



“I pay the electricity bill for my house and my office. I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation, so the state does not pay me anything for accommodation.



“They haven’t given me an office; I rent an office in East Cantonments; I pay the rent myself; I pay my own fuel; the state doesn’t give me fuel; I pay my own domestic staff; I pay my own medical bills; I pay my own air tickets when I travel,” former President John Dramani Mahama said in an interview with TV3.



