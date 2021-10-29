Being MP is 'basically becoming poor for my constituents' - Sosu on GH¢10,000 salary

Francis-Xavier Sosu is Madina MP and also a human rights lawyer

• MPs earn a net salary of around GH¢10,000

• But for MP for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu he hardly benefits personally from the amount



• He says the amount goes into supporting constituency projects he is running



Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has disclosed that a lawmaker earns in the region of GH¢10,000 as net salary.



He stated further that in his case, it was money that he barely benefitted personally from because he used that amount to service a number of constituency projects that he is working on.



He described the life of a Parliamentarian as “basically becoming poor for the sake of your people,” an act he describes as a Biblical virtue.

In an interview on the Face To Face programme which aired on Citi TV last Tuesday (October 27), Sosu maintained that MPs invest a lot of money into serving their constituents but for him, that was part of what it means to be of service to people.



“One of the things I can share with everyone is that, when the parliamentary salary comes… after all the deductions, whatever comes is approximately 10,000 Ghana cedis. I have not in any month gotten even one thousand cedis from that money.”



He explained why that is so: “Because once I do a quick distribution to the programs and projects I am doing, the health project, the job center, the educational project, we have the Islam project.



“Once I do the distribution and I pay stipends to all those who are volunteering on it, I don’t get any. So it is basically becoming poor for the sake of your people and for me that is a virtue we are taught as Christians, to become poor so that others become rich.”



