Being a follower of Jesus Christ does not guarantee a problem free life - Rev Ayim

Rev Ayim ministering to the congregation

Source: GNA

The Reverend Daniel Kwesi Ayim, Pastor in charge of the Mount Moriah Congregation of the Presbyterian Church, Danfa, on Sunday said being a followers of Jesus Christ does not guarantee a problem free life

He said persecution is part of life and as a Christian you must go through certain trials.



Rev Ayim was preaching on the St Stephen's day Church service on the theme: Stephen in the steps of Jesus.



The Presbyterian Church observe every 26th December as St Stephen's Day to commemorate the life of Stephen, who is remembered as the first martyr



Rev. Ayim said Stephen was a powerful and faithful servant of Jesus Christ yet he faced persecution even unto death.



He was stoned to death for doing the work of God



"Following Jesus Christ is not always a bed of roses, you will suffer hatred, persecution and the likes, Samuel Otoo, a Presbyterian pastor was beheaded at Takyiman Tia, a town in Ghana for doing the work of God "

Being a faithful and obedient Christian does not mean you will not face difficulties in life, he reiterated, urging Christians to also learn to laugh during difficult times, the same way we laughed during good times.



Rev. Ayim, however, assured his congregants that God does not abandon his children who call on Him.



God will be with you in your difficulties and He will deliver you, he said



"In the difficult times, God opened the heavens for Stephen, he (Stephen) saw heaven open and saw the magnificent glory of God in his most difficult times.



Rev Ayim also admonished Christians to learn to forgive their enemies, no matter how they intended to harm them, saying St Stephen prayed for the people who were stoning him to death.



The Church used to occasion to confirm 11 members as communicants. Every member of the church was also given a parcel as Christmas gift