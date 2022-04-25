Being a member of the NPP is not license for stupidity - Ellen Daaku

Ellen Ama Daaku is a member of the NPP communications team

A member of the national communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku, has stated that politics should not be a yardstick for people to dabble in stupidity.



Even more specifically, she said that being a member of the NPP should not give people the laxity to engage in issues that border on criminality.



On Thursday, April 21, 2022, there was news of a violent attack on the Nasara Coordinator of the NPP in the Sissala West district, Iddrisu Wailaka.



According to reports, the attackers accused him of burying a talisman as part of efforts to turn the outcome of the upcoming NPP constituency executive elections around to benefit his favourite candidates.

The victim is currently battling for his life even as the police say they have arrested two people connected to the crime.



Reacting to the news, Ellen Daaku said this is a purely criminal matter and should be handled as such.



She further stated that it beats her imagination that in the name of politics, people would commit crimes and hope to hide behind their parties to save them.



“This is a pure criminal case. It is good the police have arrested him. The fact that we’re doing politics doesn’t mean that, with all due respect, we should be stupid. So, if the person is burying a talisman, or what you believe to be a talisman, go and bury your own, or something stops you also from burying a talisman? We are in a free society so why do you go and beat somebody up?



“These are the things that happen and some of us go like, I mean… so, if the police have arrested them, excellent. This is a pure criminal case, we’re not going to put politics in it at all. It doesn’t matter whether you’re members of the NPP or not. Being a member of the NPP is not license for stupidity,” she said.



Ellen Ama Daaku was speaking on the Monday, April 25, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, and monitored by GhanaWeb when she made these comments.