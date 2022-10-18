Being in Lebanon feels like a prison, I earn GH¢600 monthly - Lebanon-based Ghanaian

DJ Nyaami in a photo collage wirth Samira Mohammed

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian based in Lebanon, Ghanaian based in Lebanon, Samira Mohammed has shared her three-year-old experience as a house help in Lebanon, the struggles, and the meager salary she earns.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Samira mentioned that she works 12 hours a day, all week but earns GHS600. Besides the meager salary, the 22-year-old revealed that living in Lebanon feels like a prison.



“The monthly salary equivalent to Ghana cedes is GHS600. I send it all to my family because my father lost his cocoa farm, and my mom needs money for her health. The family I work with don’t maltreat me, but the workload is too much, and the salary isn’t enough,” she said.



Samira implied that she regrets her decision to travel to Lebanon sometimes, but “I thank God because I get something small to send to my family. I want my younger siblings to get an education.”



Speaking about the living atmosphere in the city she lives in, the young lady revealed that it isn’t as peaceful as Ghana.



“It hasn’t been peaceful since the explosion. We often hear gunshots and bombs. So we only go out to buy groceries. Many people die here every day. It’s more than living in prison. Everybody is scared. You won’t even hear a car pass by,” Samira noted.

Miss Mohammed travelled to Lebanon in 2019 and has worked with two families. She was convinced by travel agents who promised good-paying jobs in the Middle East.



