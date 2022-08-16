Being stingy, shying away from your alma mater unethical - Tafo Old Student Association

President of the 1995 Old Students' Association presenting a gift to the headmaster of the school

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

President of the 1995 Old Students' Association of Tafo M/A JHS, Mr. Richard Tetteh Amuzu has urged Ghanaians to stop shying away from the beginner schools that groomed them before reaching the top.

According to him, it was very worrying that some people sometimes shy away from old schools that prepared them.



He has therefore urged Ghanaians and all old students of the various schools to as a matter of urgency learn to boast themselves with a school that shaped them from the scratch into the system.



He also entreated old students of various schools to always remember and extend helping hands to such schools. He mentioned that whether being the Primary, JHS, or SHS, people should always feel proud of such schools.



According to him, one of the surest ways of motivating students in the various schools is when old students show care by at least providing small support to the school.



Mr. Amuzu who is also an International Technical Assistance Advisor, Education and Finance, gave this advice in an interview with Ghanaweb after he had led members of the 1995 Old Students' Association of the Old Tafo M/A JHS on Friday, to present items worth thousands of cedis to promote teaching and learning activities.

The group which combined to do the presentation said they were very proud of their old school and always felt doing more for the school to progress. Mr. Amuzu who spoke on behalf of the group said this was just the tip of the iceberg, and that they were prepared to do more. Some of the items they presented to the school included marker boards, tables, chairs, ceiling fans, etc.



Mr. Amuzu entreated members of the other year group such as 1993, 1994, 1996, 2000, etc to always show care for the school since he believes that was one of the social responsibilities that could help the school progress.



"Happiness in life is not about how happy you are, but how happy others are because of you. Thus, being happy alone doesn't make things complete. I'm therefore entreating all other old students to always remember and provide support to this school," he said.



The President finally urged students of the school and all students across the country to take their studies seriously so that they become great persons in the near future.



Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Mr. Seidu Abubakar, headmaster of the Old Tafo M/A JHS said, the school was very grateful to the 1995 year group since it urgently needed the items. He however appealed to the group and other year groups to always do more for the school since the school faced a lot of challenges.

Mentioning some of such challenges, the headmaster said the lack of fenced walls around the school brings a lot of interruption during teaching and learning activities. He also bemoaned the lack of computers, and enough chairs and tables for the students made teaching and learning activities difficult and incomplete.



Some students who expressed their joy to the 1995 group said the gesture had motivated them to learn hard, and they were willing to emulate the act in the near future.



Meanwhile, some of the students also called for more support for the school. According to them, the lack of a Science Laboratory in the school mostly compelled them to boycott science practicals.