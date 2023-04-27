0
Being tall may pose risk factor for testicular cancer – Health practitioner

JOELLE Jpeg Dr. Joelle Amissah

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A junior resident in General Surgery at the Korle Bu teaching hospital, Dr. Joelle Amissah, has disclosed that one’s height is a contributing factor to contracting testicular cancer.

She explained testicular cancer as cancer of the testis and some of its surrounding structures, which is mostly caused by a genetic mutation that happens while in the uterus but will not manifest until puberty.

According to Ms. Amissah, it has been noted globally that most people who contract testicular cancer are tall, while short men rarely get testicular cancer.

“It hasn’t been explained, but being tall is a predisposing factor to getting testicular cancer,” Ms. Amissah said on the GTV Breakfast Show.

However, she maintained “being tall” is relative to geographical location. She also added that the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is also a risk factor for getting testicular cancer.

“HIV is just a terrible virus. It activates so many cancers, and it activates quite a few mutations as well,” she said.

Ms. Amissah stated that being diagnosed with testicular cancer means having subfertility; however, patients can undergo surgery and radiation therapy.

She advised men to examine their testicles once a month to know their status.

