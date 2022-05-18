James Gyakye Quayson

Beleaguered Assin North MP’s review applications adjourned again Ghana’s Apex Court has for the second time adjourned all three review application cases of Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North constituency in the Central Region, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson.

The Supreme Court (SC) on April 13, 2022, ruled that Mr. Quayson bars himself from Parliamentary duties.

The beleaguered Assin North lawmaker has asked the court to review its application.



A Court Registrar without citing reasons communicated the adjournment of the cases.