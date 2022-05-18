1
Menu
News

Beleaguered Assin North MP’s review applications adjourned again

James Gyakye Quayson James Gyakye Quayson

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Beleaguered Assin North MP’s review applications adjourned again Ghana’s Apex Court has for the second time adjourned all three review application cases of Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North constituency in the Central Region, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson.

Ghana’s Apex Court has for the second time adjourned all three review application cases of Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North Constituency in the Central Region, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson.

The Supreme Court (SC) on April 13, 2022, ruled that Mr. Quayson bars himself from Parliamentary duties.

The beleaguered Assin North lawmaker has asked the court to review its application.

A Court Registrar without citing reasons communicated the adjournment of the cases.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Barker-Vormawor breaks silence on second arrest
Woman rendered cripple for snatching another's husband
Kumawood actor Osei Tutu is dead
Manasseh Azure quizzes over declassification of Achimota Forest
The pain, struggles associated with divorce - Gloria Sarfo shares experience
Adongo reveals how he rejected an ambush meeting with the Finance Minister
Kennedy Agyapong declares intention to contest for NPP flagbearer position
The four lost voices under Akufo-Addo
Over 15 Hearts of Oak players hospitalized as strange disease hits camp
Relocation of Abossey Okai spare parts dealers hit rock
Related Articles: