Pollster Ben Ephson has said he prides himself as one of the best pollsters in the country as he has an 83 per cent rate of success.

According to him, he has had 6 out of 7 polls right in the past 22 years, which makes him a successful pollster.



He said the fact that he got one prediction wrong does not make him unreliable.



Speaking on Okay FM during an interview, he said, “In 22 years, I have done 7 polls. I missed once and that was 2016. One mistake I did is the same mistake you people made because we didn’t take into consideration apathy. So, in 22 years, my success rate is 83 per cent. I missed one and got six right."



He said if Ghanaians claim he is unreliable when it comes to election predictions, anyone can take it upon themselves to become one, as no one needs a license for an opinion piece.



“Nobody needs a license to do opinion piece, you can also do opinion polls yourself,” he added. Ben Ephson scores himself 83 per cent in success as a pollster

