Bench warrant for the arrest of businessman over fraud

File photo/Fraud

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a businessman who allegedly defrauded a woman of GHS52,000 under the pretext of securing her a plot of land.

Joshua Sarpong, the accused person is a businessman and he was expected to come to Court on Friday, May 20, 2022, after he was served with a criminal summons but failed, hence, the order.



The case has been adjourned to May 27, 2022.



Meanwhile, the accused person has also filed a motion at the Court to dismiss the charges against him.



Police Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah said Grace Sarpong, the complainant, was based in Germany whilst the accused person lived at Oyarifa.



In August 2019, complainant arrived in Ghana for holidays and expressed her desire to acquire a plot of land for her daughter Abigail Sarpong and communicated same to his cousin Sampson Effah, a witness in this case.

The Prosecution said the witness later led the complainant to the accused person who had a plot of land available for sale.



Police Inspector Ofori-Appiah said the accused then took both the complainant and the witness to the said land located at Pokuase Mayera and agreed at a price of GHC40,000.00.



He said on August 12, 2019, complainant together with the witness met the accused and made part payment of GHS20,000 to the accused person and a receipt was issued to that effect.



Prosecution said the accused later informed the witness that he would no longer accept the balance of GHS20,000 but had decided to sell the land at GHS60,000.



This, the Prosecution said, did not go down well for the complainant but she accepted to pay whilst overseas.

He said the complainant later sent various sums of monies to the tune of GHS32,000 through the witness and three others to the accused person, of which the accused acknowledged same, making a total of GHS52,000.



The Court heard that the accused person thereafter failed to produce the relevant land documents and also restrained the complainant from accessing the land for the purpose for which the land was acquired to date.



A formal report was made to the Police leading to the arrest of the accused person.



He said in his cautioned statement, that the accused admitted to having received GHS27,000.00 in the course of the transaction and not GHS52,000.00 as claimed by the complainant.



Inspector Ofori-Appiah said after investigation, the accused was charged with the offence and put before the court.