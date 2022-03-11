Bench warrant issued for the arrest of Nukman and Nii Offei III

Nii Offei III (left) and Nukman Agbo (Right)

The Accra Circuit Court ‘4’ has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Nii Offei III and Nukman Agbo for trying to escape criminal trial.

The court presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh issued the bench warrant on March 8, 2022.



The bench warrant was necessitated by the fugitives continual refusal to avail themselves to the court, despite criminal summons served on them.



The court issued the arrest warrant because it was established by the prosecution that the two together with others had allegedly indulged in acts that amounted to conspiracy to commit crime, intentionally causing unlawful damage, threat of death and offensive conduct conducive to the breaches of peace.



The two are facing the criminal charges together with the others namely, Ahene Emmanuel aka Offeimedia, first accused (A1), Stephen Nii Kwei Laryea aka Waakye (A2), Samuel Ofori Otchie aka Holy (A3), Noah Acquah aka Mantse (A4), Asafoatse Ataatie (A5), Atta Yaw Oshipi (A6), Gyan alias Top (A7), Korley Tse (A8), Ofei (A9) and Joshua aka Landguard (A10).



According to Inspector Eric Pobee, the accused persons were arraigned on the criminal charges, due to the various roles that they played in an offensive act that occurred at Kokoribite in Accra.

The court has currently granted six of the accused persons bail in a total sum of GH¢3,000,000 and their sureties must be public servants, earning not less than GH¢2,000 a month.



FACTS



Complainant Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe is the Head of family for Nii Arde Nkpa Clan of Kokrobite, Tuba and Langma and resident of Dansoman, Accra.



First accused Ahene Emmanuel, second accused Stephen Nii Kwei Laryea, third accused Samuel Ofori Otchie and fourth accused Noah Acquah are claimed to reside at Kokrobite but their places of abode are not known to Police.



The fifth to twelve accomplices are at large (six of them are now before court).

On 6/01/2022, an announcement was made at the Kokrobite Information Center that Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe,the head of family of Nii Arde Nkpa will address the community on the ruling from the High Court, Accra dated 40/12/2021.



On 07/01/2022, the Nii Arde Nkpa family whiles preparing a centre close to Pentecostal church premises to host the Kokrobite town folks, first accused person upon hearing the announcement, organized and led a group of land guards including second, third and fourth accused persons and eight others now at large to the event centre wielding pump action guns and other offensive weapons.



They verbally issued threat warnings at the event centre that if the head of family Daniel Nii Ardey Tagoe dares to steps his feet at Kokrobite on that day, they will kill him.



The Accused persons again issued a video footage which is in a social media to prove their intention to kill Daniel Nii Ardey Tagoe.



First accused person went ahead and commanded his group and together with them, they intentionally caused damaged to the canopies, chairs, tables and the spinning machines at the event center which valued are not yet known.

The third accused person Samuel Ofori Otchie @Holy, suspects Korley Tse @ Shark and Ofoe (went into hiding but forced to appear before the court) were seen wielding pump action guns and they shot indiscriminately in the air, scaring all who were gathered at the event.



BACKGROUND



An Accra High Court last year, entered judgement in favour of the Nii Arde Nkpa Royal Family over the Plerno, Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba lands.



According to the Court, the Nii Arde Nkpa Family are the owners of the Plerno, Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba lands.



In a suit filed by Nii Adotei Akwei Notse, (deceased) substituted by Nii Saka Akwei II, Nii Adoayi Akwei Plaintiffs against Daniel Arde Tagoe, head of Nii Arde Nkpa family, Nii Quarshie Dzago and Lands Commission as defendants, the plaintiffs in an Amended Statement of Claims, indicated that they are owners of the disputed land and have exercised ownership rights over them for years.

This was the announcement that was about to be made when the accused persons stormed the event center wielding the offensive weapons and threatening to kill Mr Tagoe.