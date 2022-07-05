Beneficiaries of government’s 'disastrous failure' being defensive - Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa

Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah is puzzled over the finance ministry decision to still comment on the economy and the government’s justification for seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In a tweet, Tuesday, Braimah argued that it was evident that the Akufo-Addo government has failed woefully in its attempt to make the economy better. He argued that the Ghanaian people are aware of the mismanagement of the economy, hence, the incessant attempt by communicators to save the image of the government is an exercise in futility.



“So why are people at the Finance Ministry still speaking about the economy and IMF when it has become clear and conclusive to all Ghanaians, except beneficiaries of their disastrous failure, that they either don't know how to manage the economy or they don't mean what they say,” Braimah’s tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.

After years of berating the John Mahama government for seeking a bailout from IMF and vowing never to do same, President Akufo-Addo and his government despite touting confidence in home-grown solutions and their unapparelled ability to manage the economy made a U-turn on July 1, 2022.



The president authorized Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with IMF to support the country’s economy. Although the government acknowledged the worsening economic condition, it has insisted that, unlike John Mahama who mismanaged the economy, there is a global crisis – a reason for backtracking.



“The domestic programme which would have enabled us to deal with it has had its own challenges. The president has asked that we open the IMF window and start engagement with the fund. Let’s give ourselves the opportunity to go through it,” Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah argued on the Citi Breakfast Show.



“The Fund is not a single bullet to answer all the questions that we have, but if they can come to support the program that we have on the table. The President has made that decision, and we have started putting in place the mechanisms”, the politician added.





Following the announcement of the decision to return to IMF, the government has scheduled media interviews with cabinet ministers assigned to do the communication. Between July 4 and 6, there will be twenty-six media engagements.



An official list in circulation shows the days, the government ministers assigned, and the media platforms on which they are to appear to make their defence of the decision to go to the IMF.







BB