Benito inspects Ahafo regional seedlings ahead of Green Ghana 2022

Benito Owusu-Bio, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio has on Thursday, 7th April 2022, inspected some seedlings procured for the Ministry’s Afforestation agenda, Green Ghana Project, on the sidelines of his visit to the Ahafo Region to inaugurate the Ahafo Regional Lands Commission.

Addressing the media, Mr Owusu-Bio said he is impressed and happy with the seedlings procured by the Ahafo Regional Forestry Commission saying "this is encouraging, and this means we are really ready to meet the 20 million target government has given this year".



He highlighted the targets of seedlings apportioned for various regions and hoped that just as Ahafo Region has met its 1.2 million target, the other regions will also do the same.



"The 20 million nationwide targets has been well apportioned for the various regions and today we are here to check on the progress the foresters are making with regards to seedlings target allocated to them. We are happy with what we have seen today and hope that Ashanti Region and others which have about three million targets will do better".



The Deputy Minister urged all Ghanaians to come on board and plant trees on June 10, 2022, to help salvage the ecology from deteriorating, while encouraging the foresters to nurture more seedlings.



"Let’s all remember that we have exactly two months to Green Ghana and it's my fervent hope that we will all join hands and plant to contribute to the reduction in global warming".

For his part, the Regional Forestry Manager, Mr. Bernith Ntiamoah said it is likely the Ahafo Region will exceed the 1.2 million target judging from how well the various nursery producers are working.



He disclosed that the Goaso Seedlings center will produce 50% of the total target which translates to about 600,000 of the 1.2 million target, while other private seedlings also produce the other 50% for the Ahafo Region.



He confirmed that about 85% of the seedlings planted during last year's Green Ghana Project in the Ahafo Region are in good condition.



Mr. Ntiamoah said as a way to protect the seedlings from stray animals, they have built fences and cages all around seedling centers in the Region.



Among the indigenous and exotic seedlings procured at the Goaso seedlings center are Terminalia Superba (Ofram), Cyber, Mahogany and Mansonia.