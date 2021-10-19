Benjamin Kesse endorsed as Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE

Benjamin Kesse has been endorsed as the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Assembly Members in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region have confirmed Benjamin Kesse as their Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Benjamin Kesse who became the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE in late 2020, will continue his position till 2025.



He was on Monday, October 18, 2021, confirmed by 43 out of 43 Assembly Members who voted in an election officiated by the Western Regional Director of Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Angelina Tagoe.



His votes represented 100 percent as an overwhelming endorsement.



The colourful and peaceful ceremony was witnessed by the Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah, Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP, George Mireku-Duker, NPP Western Regional Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah, and the security.



Addressing the media, Benjamin Kesse, MCE-elect lauded President Akufo-Addo for re-nominating him to continue his good works.



He also thanked the Assembly Members of the area for overwhelmingly endorsing him adding that the security and the Western Regional Minister deserve big commendation for protecting the Assembly Members and some observers.

Benjamin Kesse pledged to liaise with the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, George Mireku-Duker to develop the area.



He, therefore, called on all the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality to rally behind him to make the Municipality the golden Municipality of the Western Region.



He said his endorsement shows that the Assembly Members are united and promised to work closely with them.



Benjamin Kesse took the opportunity to call on Religious Leaders to pray earnestly for him and his family.



On his part, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku-Duker who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands commended the Assembly Members for confirming Benjamin Kesse in a peaceful manner.



George Mireku-Duker said he would continue to support the MCE-elect to succeed.